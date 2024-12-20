Raisi: Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed that his country’s security does not depend on foreign countries.

The Iranian president made the remarks while delivering a speech at a graduation ceremony of Iranian military students on Monday.

He stressed that Iran’s security today is provided by the presence of the Iranian nation in different scenes and their support for the country, as well as the vigilance of the country's armed forces.

“The armed forces are an honor for the [Iranian] nation,” he stressed, hailing the Iranian armed forces' sacrifices for ensuring the security of Iranians.

He further emphasized that the Iranian nation has foiled the enemies’ conspiracies by continuing the path of progress with authority.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president considered the American army to be the most hated armed force in the world, adding that “the world today hates the Zionist entity and the American armed forces and the forces supported by them.”