No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Raisi: Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers

Raisi: Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed that his country’s security does not depend on foreign countries.

The Iranian president made the remarks while delivering a speech at a graduation ceremony of Iranian military students on Monday.

He stressed that Iran’s security today is provided by the presence of the Iranian nation in different scenes and their support for the country, as well as the vigilance of the country's armed forces.

“The armed forces are an honor for the [Iranian] nation,” he stressed, hailing the Iranian armed forces' sacrifices for ensuring the security of Iranians.

He further emphasized that the Iranian nation has foiled the enemies’ conspiracies by continuing the path of progress with authority.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president considered the American army to be the most hated armed force in the world, adding that “the world today hates the Zionist entity and the American armed forces and the forces supported by them.”

Israel Iran

Comments

  1. Related News
Pezeshkian: Ending “Israeli” Aggression Must Be Region’s Top Priority

Pezeshkian: Ending “Israeli” Aggression Must Be Region’s Top Priority

8 hours ago
Iranian President to Visit Egypt for First Time in 11 Years for D-8 Summit

Iranian President to Visit Egypt for First Time in 11 Years for D-8 Summit

2 days ago
Iran FM Spox: Embassy in Syria to Reopen Once Conditions are Secured

Iran FM Spox: Embassy in Syria to Reopen Once Conditions are Secured

3 days ago
Imam Khamenei: US Wrong to Think Resistance Has Ended, ‘Israel’ Not Hezbollah to Be Eradicated

Imam Khamenei: US Wrong to Think Resistance Has Ended, ‘Israel’ Not Hezbollah to Be Eradicated

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 20-12-2024 Hour: 09:52 Beirut Timing

whatshot