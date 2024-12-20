No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Islamic Resistance Foils “Israeli” Infiltration Attempts into Lebanon

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced early Monday that its fighters thwarted two separate “Israeli” infiltration attempts into Lebanese territory.

In a statement, Hezbollah confirmed that “As a hostile ‘Israeli’ force tried to infiltrate into Lebanese territory in the Wadi Qatamoun area opposite to Rmeish, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted it on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 9:45 pm with a number of artillery shells, scoring direct hits.”

Later, in a separate statement, the Resistance mentioned that its fighters detonated on Monday at 12:15 am a large explosive device against an “Israeli” force from the “Golani Brigade” attempting to infiltrate into Lebanese territory from the direction of “Khirbet Zar’it” opposite the town of Ramyah.

In addition, the Resistance said its fighters bombarded on Monday at 1:30 am the “Zar’it Barracks” and its vicinity with artillery weapons.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah fighters carried out six operations against “Israeli” occupation forces and military sites on the border with occupied Palestine.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah golani brigades

Comments

