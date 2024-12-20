UN Expert: Sanction ‘Israel’ to Reach Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri has called for international sanctions against the “Israeli” entity, saying such punitive measures are the only means of ending the occupying entity’s months-long genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Fakhri, made the plea in a social media post on Sunday.

“‘Israel’ has been intentionally starving the Palestinian people in Gaza since October 8,” Fakhri wrote.

He further added, “Now, famine may very well be already occurring. The only way to end/prevent this famine is an immediate ceasefire. And the only way to get a ceasefire is to sanction ‘Israel’.”

On Friday, Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA], warned that in the absence of any changes in the war, the coastal sliver was on course to experience an all-out famine.

The Tel Aviv entity has also enforced a near-total siege on Gaza, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory to a trickle.