Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets a Chemical Warehouse in Haifa
9 months ago
By staff, Agencies
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had targeted the Port of Haifa in occupied Palestinian territories.
The Resistance group said that it had attacked a chemical warehouse in Haifa with drones on Friday evening.
It further added that the attack was carried out in support of the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, the occupied port of “Eilat” has been targeted several times by the Yemeni forces and the Islamic Resistance of Iraq to declare support for the oppressed people of Gaza.
