By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, March 3, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters at 6:45 a.m. the “Jal Al-Allam” Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 a.m. the surveillance system in the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted with the appropriate weapons on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 1:40 p.m. an “Israeli” military force opposite the village of Wazzani and scored direct hits, prompting the “Israeli” forces to fire smoke shells to cover up the process of withdrawing the dead and wounded by helicopter from the site. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m. the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the “Har Nezer” Mountain area with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit. And while an "Israeli" mechanized force was moving in the vicinity of the "Al-Malikiyya" Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. targeted it with a number of artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}