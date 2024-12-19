No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, March 2, 2024

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 2, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 5:40 a.m. an air operation on the leadership of the newly created sector in "Liman" settlement with an offensive drone which scored a direct hit.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:10 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Jal Al-Allam” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. the “Al-Zaoura” bunker with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m. the “Al-Raheb” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m. the “Hadab Yarin” Site with two Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

