No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, March 2, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, March 2, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 2, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 5:40 a.m. an air operation on the leadership of the newly created sector in "Liman" settlement with an offensive drone which scored a direct hit.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:10 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Jal Al-Allam” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. the “Al-Zaoura” bunker with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m. the “Al-Raheb” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m. the “Hadab Yarin” Site with two Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Slams Blatant Zionist- American Aggression on Yemen: Only Resistance to Stop Cancerous ‘Israel’

Hezbollah Slams Blatant Zionist- American Aggression on Yemen: Only Resistance to Stop Cancerous ‘Israel’

10 hours ago
Hezbollah Reaffirms Supporting Syria: ‘Israel’s” Occupation of Additional Territories Unacceptable

Hezbollah Reaffirms Supporting Syria: ‘Israel’s” Occupation of Additional Territories Unacceptable

8 days ago
Hezbollah Warns of ‘Israel’s” Crimes in Syria: A Blatant Aggression, Brazen Violation of Its Sovereignty

Hezbollah Warns of ‘Israel’s” Crimes in Syria: A Blatant Aggression, Brazen Violation of Its Sovereignty

9 days ago
In Response to “Israeli” Violation of Ceasefire, Hezbollah Targets “Israeli” Site

In Response to “Israeli” Violation of Ceasefire, Hezbollah Targets “Israeli” Site

17 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 19-12-2024 Hour: 05:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot