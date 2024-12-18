- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 1, 2024
Lebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, March 1, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters downed at 12:00 a.m. midnight an “Israeli” enemy army drone in Wadi Al-Aziyyeh.
- he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:55 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Ramim” Barracks with rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:55 pm "Al-Baghdadi" Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 pm a Zionist force in the vicinity of "Al-Manara" Site with rockets, leading to the death or injury of its members.
- and after monitoring a group of Zionist occupation soldiers preparing to be deployed at “Ma'ayan Baruch” settlement, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched at 01:07 pm an offensive drone towards it, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:20 pm "Ruwaisat Al-Alam" Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:20 pm the bunkers in “Khirbet Ma'ar” barracks with Falaq rockets, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
