By Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, March 1, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

the Islamic Resistance fighters downed at 12:00 a.m. midnight an “Israeli” enemy army drone in Wadi Al-Aziyyeh. he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:55 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Ramim” Barracks with rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:55 pm "Al-Baghdadi" Site with rockets, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 pm a Zionist force in the vicinity of "Al-Manara" Site with rockets, leading to the death or injury of its members. and after monitoring a group of Zionist occupation soldiers preparing to be deployed at “Ma'ayan Baruch” settlement, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched at 01:07 pm an offensive drone towards it, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:20 pm "Ruwaisat Al-Alam" Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:20 pm the bunkers in “Khirbet Ma'ar” barracks with Falaq rockets, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}