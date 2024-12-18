No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 1, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 1, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, March 1, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters downed at 12:00 a.m. midnight an “Israeli” enemy army drone in Wadi Al-Aziyyeh.
  2. he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:55 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Ramim” Barracks with rockets.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:55 pm "Al-Baghdadi" Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 pm a Zionist force in the vicinity of "Al-Manara" Site with rockets, leading to the death or injury of its members.
  5. and after monitoring a group of Zionist occupation soldiers preparing to be deployed at “Ma'ayan Baruch” settlement, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched at 01:07 pm an offensive drone towards it, scoring direct hits.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:20 pm "Ruwaisat Al-Alam" Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:20 pm the bunkers in “Khirbet Ma'ar” barracks with Falaq rockets, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 1, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

8 hours ago
Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

one day ago
Sheikh Qassem: Surrender or Humiliation Is Impossible with Hezbollah’s Resistance

Sheikh Qassem: Surrender or Humiliation Is Impossible with Hezbollah’s Resistance

3 days ago
Lebanese Army Takes Strategic Positions in Khiam Following ’Israeli’ Withdrawal

Lebanese Army Takes Strategic Positions in Khiam Following ’Israeli’ Withdrawal

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 18-12-2024 Hour: 05:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot