Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [29/2/2024]

By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:

  1. Martyr Mahmoud Ali Hammoud [Abu Hadi] from Kafra in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
  2. Martyr Ali Abdulrahman Jomaa [Daniel] from KafarKila and a resident of Debaal in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
  3. Martyr Abdullah Hassan Asal [Mazloum] from Debaal in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.

