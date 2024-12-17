Iran Elects Its Parliament, Assembly of Experts

By Staff, Agencies

Iranians are voting in parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections, with Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei calling on the electorate to turn in big numbers to please friends and disappoint enemies.

The polls opened across Iran at 8 am local time on Friday with more than 61 million people eligible to vote across the country.

Imam Khamenei cast his ballot at a polling station in Tehran in the first minutes of voting.

“We ask the Almighty God to make today a happy day for the Iranian nation and that the results of the efforts of our dear people and those involved in the various issues of the elections may reach the desired results and benefit the Iranian nation,” he said after voting.

His Eminence further mentioned: “Our dear nation should know that today the eyes of many people in the world, both individuals and politicians and those who hold prestigious national and political positions, are on Iran and you.

“They want to see what you are doing in this election and what will be the result of your election. Both our friends and people who are interested in the Iranian nation, as well as ill-wishers from all sides, the eyes observe the issues of our country and our beloved nation. Pay attention to this; make friends happy and disappoint the ill-wishers,” he stated.

In parallel, the Leader repeated his recommendation to the voters in the previous elections to head to the polls and vote as early as possible.

“The second recommendation is to vote for as many people as you need, not fewer, in any constituency. For example, in Tehran, vote for 30 people in the Islamic Consultative Assembly and for 16 people in the Assembly of Experts of the Leadership,” His Eminence added.

For his part, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who cast his vote at Interior Ministry’s polling station, hailed elections in the country as a national celebration and a symbol of unity.

“The people's vote is decisive, [as] all sectors of the country are determined by the people's vote, and this is one of the honors of the Islamic Establishment,” Raisi said. “This election is a national celebration and a symbol of national cohesion and unity, and all political groups have come today with their candidates to mark a glorious day for the Iranian nation,” he added.

Drawing an analogy between the elections in Iran and other countries, Raisi confirmed, noting “The winner is the Iranian nation and there are no losers, whether they [the candidates] get the votes or not. Because they fulfilled their duty, which is participation in the elections.”