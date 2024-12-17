By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, February 29, 2024:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Jal Al-Allam” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Cobra Hill” area with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m. the “Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks that targeted villages and civilians, the latest of which was the martyrdom of elderly couple Hussein Hamdan and his wife Manar Abadi in the town of Kafra, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 p.m. the “Eilon” settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. the technical and espionage equipment in the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on villages and civilian homes, the latest of which is the martyrdom of the elderly couple Hussein Hamdan and his wife Manar Abadi in Kafra, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. “Goren” settlement with Falaq rockets.

