“Israel” Marks over 600 Acres of Seized Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion

By Staff, Agencies

In a new scene of aggression, “Israel” plans to seize hundreds of acres of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank to expand a settlement. It is viewed as one of the entity’s biggest land-grab schemes.

The entity’s authorities on Thursday appropriated several tracts of land near the settlement. The territory would now be designated as part of the “Maale Adumim” settlement, east of al-Quds.

The tracts amount to 2,640 dunams, or 652 acres. The West Bank, including East al-Quds, is among the “Israel” captured in 1967.

Much of the international community deems the settlements illegal. On February 24, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington deemed the West Bank settlements inconsistent with international law.

The Palestinian Authority has called on all countries to put individuals tied to settler organizations or companies investing in settlement construction across the occupied Palestinian territories on their terror lists.

The United Nations has already published a list of companies with business ties to “Israeli” settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Palestinians have called for serious international intervention to force the entity to stop the settlement expansion.

The UN is concerned about the surging violence perpetuated by “Israeli” settlers in the West Bank, terming it “terrorism” against the Palestinians.

Acts of violence by “Israeli” settlers against the Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence throughout the West Bank.

The entity has escalated its acts of aggression against the Palestinians across the West Bank since early October 2023, when it began the campaign of death and destruction in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In its latest report, the UN said around 400 Palestinians, including at least 100 children, have been martyred in the West Bank since October 7.