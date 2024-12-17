Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen to Introduce Military Surprises in Red Sea Ops

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary group Sayyed Abdul Malik Bardeddine Al-Houthi announced that the armed forces will introduce “military surprises” in their Red Sea operations.

A televised speech on Thursday, Al-Houthi stated: “Our military operations will continue and advance and we have surprises that our enemies will not expect at all.”

He said 54 ships have been targeted in Yemeni operations in support of Gaza so far, adding rarely does any ship associated with the “Israeli” enemy pass through Bab al-Mandab.

“We have launched 384 missiles and drones at the ships that were moving towards the occupying regime in the Red Sea,” Al-Houthi added.

Al-Houthi said the Americans and the British have received “painful blows” from the Yemeni armed forces in retaliation.

“The American and British attacks have not affected our military power in any way. On the contrary, the process of increasing and expanding our attacks continues,” he underlined, noting that the “The Americans are now admitting their failure to achieve their aggressive goals against our country and are surprised by our strength.”

In parallel, Al-Houthi said what insures the navigation security in the Red Sea is for any country not to participate in the “Israeli” aggression against Gaza.

He further underscored that the Americans and those who drag the United States towards the militarization of the Red Sea are the ones who undermine international navigation.

Al-Houthi also criticized the silence of the regional countries on the “crimes committed by the Zionists against the Palestinians”.

He said if Muslims and Arabs helped the people of Gaza, “these people could finish off the enemy in the war fronts”.

“Why is the Islamic Ummah's level of support for the Palestinian people not the same as that of the United States and the West for the Zionist enemy?” he asked.

Arab countries, al-Houthi said, cannot shirk their responsibility, “because this has serious consequences for them.”

“Genocide and heinous crimes in Palestine reveal the truth of Zionists' hatred of Muslims, especially Arabs. The Arabs are the first to be targeted by the Zionist Jews and they should act quickly… unfortunately, among the Arabs, they are very indifferent to the conspiracies against them."

In addition, Al-Houthi highlighted that most Arab-Islamic countries have not done anything about the ‘Israeli’ threat to the Islamic nation, adding “Iran was the first country to support Palestine against the Zionist enemy”.

The Islamic nation, he said, should wake up from its slumber and fulfill its responsibilities with wisdom and insight.

“The Islamic nation should learn from the resistance of Iraq, which defeated America. The nation should learn from the efficiency and effectiveness of the Yemen front, which even the enemy has admitted."

Al-Houthi also touched on the developments in southern Lebanon by saying: “The south Lebanon front has proven its efficiency with the operations of Hezbollah which has scored many victories. The war and conflict continue, and its real consequences will be the despair of the enemies and their inevitable defeat,” he said.

Al-Houthi said the Americans have lent enormous support to ‘Israel’ in its war on Gaza, and they are the ones who have prevented a ceasefire despite widespread international demands.

“The behavior of Western countries, especially America, is in complete contradiction with their slogans about human rights,” he emphasized, noting that “the dimensions of ‘Israeli’ crimes, in which the US is directly involved, is beyond any imagination and breaks all taboos.

The Ansarullah leader said “Israel” has failed in forcing the Palestinian to migrate from Gaza despite killing, destroying and starving the people. “The occupying entity has also failed miserably in eliminating Gaza fighters and returning its captives despite the massive support of the Americans. Although five months have passed since the invasion and siege of Gaza, the resistance fighters in Gaza are fighting bravely and effectively against the enemy,” he said.

Al-Houthi added that “occupiers have committed 2,735 massacres in the genocidal war targeting civilians in Gaza, including the latest massacre on al-Rashid Street.”

“As a result of the aggression in Gaza, there are more than 100 thousand martyrs, wounded, missing and prisoners.”

Moreover, he touched on the outbreak of infectious diseases in Gaza, saying they have infected about one third of the population of the besieged strip.

“Most of the children in Gaza suffer from hunger and disease, with the occupiers continuing to deprive them of food and intensify the siege,” he added.

According to al-Houthi, the aid allowed to Gaza does not meet 5% of the population's needs, while trucks are prevented from entering the Gaza Strip.

“The occupying entity continues the hunger war in Palestine, which has led to the death of some children who were forced to eat animal feed instead of flour due to starvation. All the people of Gaza are going through a real tragedy, and what is happening in the north of the Gaza Strip is beyond a disaster,” he added.