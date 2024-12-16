“Israel” Massacres Dozens of Palestinians Waiting for Aid, North Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

At least 70 Palestinians have been martyred and hundreds more injured in a new “Israeli” massacre in the northern Gaza Strip, on people waiting for humanitarian aid.

According to Palestinian media reports, “Israeli” troops attacked civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza City on Thursday, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 150 people and injuring of more than 1,000 others.

Scores of wounded individuals were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital amid the “Israeli” entioty’s continued bombardment and shelling on Gaza City

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the cold-blooded “massacre” of civilians in the Nablsi Square.

In a press statement, the ministry said the attack was part of the “Israeli” ongoing “genocidal war,” and called on the international community to “urgently intervene” to protect civilians.

Earlier in the day, local media reports said 47 Palestinian martyrs were transferred to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza's Deir el-Balah due to the crimes committed by the “Israeli” military in the besieged territory.

News sources also reported artillery attacks by the “Israeli” forces on a camp in the city of Khan Yunis, as well as the eastern areas of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The latest development comes as aid agencies have sounded the alarm of a looming famine in Gaza’s north due to “Israel’s” blockade on the entry of aid.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qudra, has also called for “immediate action” by international organizations to prevent the deaths of children due to “malnutrition, dehydration and widespread famine.”