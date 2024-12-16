CNN: Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply

By Staff, Agencies

The US military is considering whether to draw on its last remaining funds allocated for Ukraine, even with no assurances the money will be replaced by lawmakers amid fierce debate over renewed aid, multiple officials have told CNN.

While the Pentagon previously explained that the funds could not be used until Congress authorized new spending, officials are now searching for an internal “financial cushion” that would allow it to use its last $4 billion for arming Kiev, the outlet reported on Wednesday.

Unnamed military officials stressed that no final decision had been made, but suggested the military was reviewing its options as Ukrainian forces face major setbacks on the battlefield.

Asked about the possibility of tapping into the $4 billion fund ahead of new appropriations, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Garron Garn told that the military Department “continues to urge Congress to pass a supplemental to support Ukraine in its time of need and to replenish our stocks.”

Though $60 billion in aid for Ukraine was approved by the Senate earlier this month, House Republicans have stalled the legislation for weeks, demanding major reforms to US border policy to stem the flow of illegal immigration. Even after meeting with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders this week, Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to put the bill to a vote, leaving its fate uncertain.

During a press briefing last month, Pentagon press secretary Gen. Patrick Ryder highlighted concerns about drawing on the remaining aid before new spending is approved, saying it was a “question of impacting our own readiness as a nation.”

“So, yes, while we do have that $4.2 billion in authority, we don’t have the funds available to us to replenish those stocks should we expend that. And with no timeline in sight, we have to make those hard decisions,” he added.