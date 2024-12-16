Syria Confronts “Israeli” Airstrike Near Damascus

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian military confronted an “Israeli” airstrike on a suburb of the Arab country's capital of Damascus.

The act of aggression was carried out on Wednesday from the direction of the country's “Israeli”-occupied Golan Heights, the official Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] reported, citing a military source.

The source specified the time of the attack as several locations close to the capital and its time as roughly 21:35 local time [20:35 GMT].

"The Syrian Army's air defense [units] confronted the missiles and brought down most of them," the source said, adding that the airstrike had just resulted in some "material damage."

The so-called “Syrian Observatory for Human Rights” said the incoming “Israeli” projectiles had hit "two locations" near Damascus.

Syria and the “Israeli” entity are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-present occupation of the Golan Heights.

The entity has carried out hundreds of attacks against the country after 2011, when the Arab nation found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

Tel Aviv has significantly ramped up the strikes since last October, when it began a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, in what has been described by observers, as a reckless bid threatening to fan tensions throughout the region.

On Sunday, at least three people were killed when an “Israeli” unnamed aerial vehicle carried out a strike against the western Syrian province of Homs, close to the border with Lebanon.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the “Israeli” assaults, urging the world body's Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. Its demands have, however, fallen on deaf ears.