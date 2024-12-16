Int’l Body: Gaza Facing Mass Killing of Children in Slow Motion, Starvation as Method of Warfare

By Staff

The international charity organization "Save the Children" has voiced concern over the high death toll of children in the Gaza Strip, saying the besieged territory is facing a “mass killing of children in slow motion” as the apartheid “Israeli” entity continues to block safe delivery of aid.

Jason Lee, Save the Children's country director in the occupied Palestinian territories, made the remarks on Wednesday, warning that time is running out for children in Gaza, particularly in northern areas, where they are at the highest risk of starvation due to a tight “Israeli” siege.

“What we are witnessing in Gaza is a mass killing of children in slow motion because there is no food left and nothing getting to them. They are dying because the world has failed to protect them, and now families are fleeing to ‘Israel’s’ next military target to avoid starvation, caught in a death trap,” Lee said.

He went on to say that the international community must take serious action to prevent starvation in the blockaded territory.

“Whenever we learn lessons from the past, we resolve to never again let “atrocity crimes” unfold. The test is now right in front of us. Children are being starved while trucks of food are denied access and continued fighting prevent delivery of the little aid coming into Gaza. We are failing that test,” Lee said.

“Unless action is taken by the international community, to uphold their responsibilities under the Geneva Conventions and prevent the most serious crimes of international concern – including the use of starvation as a method of warfare – history will and should judge us all,” he added.

Lee further noted that Save the Children is calling for an immediate, definitive ceasefire to save and protect the lives of kids in Gaza, as well as the safe delivery of humanitarian aid supplies to the territory.

He also urged all donor governments and the rest of the international community to resume and scale up funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency [UNRWA] as quickly as possible.

The latest development comes as at least seven children have died at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza city of Jabalia due to malnutrition and dehydration, according to the director of the hospital.

The Health Ministry said that two children also died at the Al-Shifa Hospital for the same reason.

The “Israeli” military has restricted the delivery of humanitarian supplies to northern Gaza for weeks, and thousands of children are going without sufficient food and medication.

Since early October, the Tel Aviv regime has cut the free flow of water, food, fuel and power to the Gaza Strip, placing restrictions on the international aid sent to the region.

The prevention of aid convoys came as aid agencies like UNRWA are struggling to help Gazans who are under the incessant “Israeli” bombardments.

Nearly 30,000 people, including 14,000 children, have been martyred in Gaza since the “Israeli” entity launched its latest aggression on Gaza in early October.