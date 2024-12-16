No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Iran Successfully Puts Pars-I Satellite into Orbit

Iran Successfully Puts Pars-I Satellite into Orbit
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian satellite “Pars-I” has successfully been put into orbit by a Russian satellite carrier on Thursday.

Pars-I is a remote sensing and imaging satellite designed and manufactured by Iranian knowledge-based companies.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Minister of Communication and Information Technology Eesa Zarepoor said the Iranian satellite will be sent into space tomorrow by a Russian satellite carrier as Iran is expanding its international cooperation.

“Developed by the young local experts at the Iranian Space Research Center, Pars-I is scheduled to be sent into an orbit 500 kilometers above Earth,” the minister added.

He noted that it will mark the 12th launch of satellites during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s term, who took office in August 2021.

 

Iran Tehran SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Pezeshkian: Global Consensus Grows on Iran’s Commitment to Peace and Security

Pezeshkian: Global Consensus Grows on Iran’s Commitment to Peace and Security

one month ago
IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

one month ago
Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

one month ago
Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-12-2024 Hour: 08:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot