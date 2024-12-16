No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

The Islamic Resistance Operations on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The Islamic Resistance Operations on Wednesday, February 28, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

  1. at 5:00 pm a deployment of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Birket Risha” site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  2. at 5:00 pm “Al-Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  3. at 5:05 pm “Al-Samaqa” site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

