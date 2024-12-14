No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

South Africa: We’re Following up ‘Israel’s’ Non-compliance with ICJ Ruling

South Africa: We’re Following up ‘Israel’s’ Non-compliance with ICJ Ruling
folder_openAfrica... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

South Africa said it has contacted the International Court of Justice [ICJ] to pursue “Israel's” non-compliance with the top court’s ruling on the prohibition of genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a call with the ICJ, South African foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, raised concerns about “Israel's” refusal to implement the initial ruling of the world’s highest court on the prohibition of genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“‘Israel’ affirms our view that it actually has the intention to destroy the people of Palestine,” Pandor said.

While emphasizing that her country intends to proceed with objective arguments regarding the belief that "genocide" is taking place in the Gaza Strip, Pandor said that a number of countries have also announced that they will join the case against the “Israeli”.

“I believe the rulings of the court have been ignored,” Pandor was quoted as saying.

Furthermore, she exclaimed that the legal papers for the upcoming court session have been prepared, but there was yet to be a date to be announced for the hearing.

Earlier in January, South Africa was the one to drag the Zionist entity to the top court, based in Hague, Netherlands, which had then ordered, out of several measures, the occupying regime to immediately stop its genocide in Gaza.

Israel Palestine Gaza icj SouthAfrica

Comments

  1. Related News
Arab League Ministers Confirm Somaliland as Part of Somali

Arab League Ministers Confirm Somaliland as Part of Somali

3 months ago
Kenya Primary School Fire Kills 17 Students

Kenya Primary School Fire Kills 17 Students

3 months ago
Niger, Nigeria Forge Security Pact Amid Rising Tensions

Niger, Nigeria Forge Security Pact Amid Rising Tensions

3 months ago
Africa: MPox Outbreak Raises UN Concerns

Africa: MPox Outbreak Raises UN Concerns

3 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-12-2024 Hour: 08:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot