Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- and in response to the Zionist aggression on the vicinity of Baalbek in the Bekaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:00 am the “Meron Air Control Base” in “Al-Jarmaq” mountain with a large missile salvo from several launchers.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:35 am “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:35 am the espionage devices at “Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at Al-Tayhat Hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:18 pm Al-Marj site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- and as a response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages and southern regions, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 pm the Control and Surveillance Base in “Meron Air Command” for the second time with a batch of anti-armor missiles, which led to the damage and complete destruction of its equipment as well as technical and espionage devices.
- and as a response to the "Israeli" attacks on Southern villages, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:45 pm the headquarters of the 146th Division in “Gaaton” with dozens of Katyusha rockets, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
