Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. and in response to the Zionist aggression on the vicinity of Baalbek in the Bekaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:00 am the “Meron Air Control Base” in “Al-Jarmaq” mountain with a large missile salvo from several launchers.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:35 am “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:35 am the espionage devices at “Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at Al-Tayhat Hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:18 pm Al-Marj site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  6. and as a response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages and southern regions, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 pm the Control and Surveillance Base in “Meron Air Command” for the second time with a batch of anti-armor missiles, which led to the damage and complete destruction of its equipment as well as technical and espionage devices.
  7. and as a response to the "Israeli" attacks on Southern villages, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:45 pm the headquarters of the 146th Division in “Gaaton” with dozens of Katyusha rockets, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

