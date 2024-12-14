- Home
Hermes 450 Specifications and Abilities – the “Israeli” Drone Downed by the Islamic Resistance
9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
An infographics detailing the specifications of the “Israeli” Hermes 450 drone which was downed by the Islamic Resistance with a surface-to-air rocket over Iqlim Al-Tuffah area in southern Lebanon on Monday, February 26, 2024.
