No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Hermes 450 Specifications and Abilities – the “Israeli” Drone Downed by the Islamic Resistance

Hermes 450 Specifications and Abilities – the “Israeli” Drone Downed by the Islamic Resistance
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographics detailing the specifications of the “Israeli” Hermes 450 drone which was downed by the Islamic Resistance with a surface-to-air rocket over Iqlim Al-Tuffah area in southern Lebanon on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Hermes 450 Specifications and Abilities – the “Israeli” Drone Downed by the Islamic Resistance

 

Israel Palestine drone AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

one month ago
Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

one month ago
Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

one month ago
’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-12-2024 Hour: 08:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot