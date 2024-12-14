Three Palestinians Martyred by “Israeli” Occupation in Tubas’ West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Three Palestinian young men were martyred by “Israeli” occupation forces in the city of Tubas and Al-Faraa camp, south of the city.

Red Crescent sources said that Ahmed Daraghmeh, 26, from Tubas, Osama Jabr Al-Zalt, 3, and Mohammad Samih Bayadsa, 32, from Al-Faraa camp, were martyred, in addition to the wounding of three others by occupation bullets in the camp.

Earlier tonight, the occupation forces stormed Al-Far'a camp, accompanied by several bulldozers, and deployed their snipers in more than one place, amid confrontations as explosions heard in the camp, leading to the martyrdom of two youths.

According to the sources, the “Israeli” occupation forces carried out destruction operations against infrastructure in the camp’s neighborhoods, as the Zionist soldiers stormed and inspected many citizens’ homes and assaulted their residents.

Later, an occupation force stormed the city of Tubas, as a result of which confrontations broke out in the city, which led to the martyrdom of Daraghmeh, after he was critically injured by occupation bullets.

Sources in the Red Crescent said that the occupation obstructed the work of its crews in Al-Faraa camp, and prevented it from transporting the body of slain Palestinian Osama to the hospital.