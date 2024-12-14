Iran: ‘Israel’ Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian confirmed that the “Israeli” entity is the real source of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction [WMDs] in the region.

AmirAbdollahian made the remarks in a speech at the disarmament conference in Geneva on Monday.

In his speech, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the need for the elimination of the entire “Israeli” nuclear arsenal and the placement of all of the entity’s nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards and verification mechanisms.

“The ‘Israeli’ entity is the most immediate and tangible danger, not only for the defenseless Palestinians and the West Asian region but also for the whole world,” he stressed.

The top Iranian diplomat also slammed the United States and several Western countries for supporting the “Israeli” cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu during the Zionist ongoing war on Palestinians in Gaza.

Elsewhere in his remarks, AmirAbdollahian said former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s use of chemical weapons against Iranians during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s had turned the country into the largest victim of WMDs since the end of the Second World War, calling for real action against the menace.

He also expressed Iran's eagerness to cooperate with the members of the Conference on Disarmament during the term of the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will begin on March 18.