Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [26/2/2024]
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:
- Martyr Hassan Ali Younes [Abu Al-Ezz] from Brital in the Beqaa, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Ahmad Mohammad Sindyan [Najad] from Ali Al-Nahri in the Beqaa, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Hassan Hussein Salami [Mahmoud] from Kherbet Selm in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Mohammad Ali Meselmani [Montazar] from Chaaitiyeh in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
