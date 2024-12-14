No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, February 26, 2024

9 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 am an “Israeli” force in the Al-Baghdadi site and its vicinity with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  2. the Islamic Resistance’s air defense unit shot down at 9: 20 am a large “Israeli” Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile over Iqlim al-Tuffah area. It was seen being downed. The Islamic Resistance confirms that the eyes of its fighters will remain watchful and will continue to confront enemy aircrafts, preventing them from achieving their aggressive goals.
  3. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:00 noon a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Habad Yarin” Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  4. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, particularly on Blida, the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:10 pm “Shtula” settlement with rockets.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 pm the “Biranit” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  6. and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on the vicinity of the city of Baalbek and the attacks on villages and civilian home, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm the Command headquarters of the Golan Division in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:15 pm “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:20 pm “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 20:10 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Al-Marj” Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  10. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 22:45 pm the espionage devices at Al-Abbad site with appropriate weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

