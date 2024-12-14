No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

PA Gov’t Resigns

PA Gov’t Resigns
folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Palestinian Authority [PA] Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced the resignation of his government and placed it at the disposal of the authority’s President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The next stage requires the Authority’s management of all Palestinian territories,” Shtayyeh said, referring to the Gaza Strip.

“I see that the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements,” the former PA prime minister added.

He further noted that “We will remain in confrontation with ‘Israel’ until the Palestinian state is established.”

According to previous reports, the resignation of Shtayyeh's government will pave the way for the formation of a new technocratic administration, as part of revitalizing and reforming the PA.

 

 

 

Palestine Gaza westbank

Comments

  1. Related News
UN Report: “Israel’s” Gaza Actions Consistent with Genocide

UN Report: “Israel’s” Gaza Actions Consistent with Genocide

one month ago
WHO Warns of Apocalyptic Healthcare Crisis in Gaza

WHO Warns of Apocalyptic Healthcare Crisis in Gaza

one month ago
Hamas Calls on Trump to Rethink “Blind” US Support for “Israel”

Hamas Calls on Trump to Rethink “Blind” US Support for “Israel”

one month ago
 “Israeli” Settlers’ Barbarism in the WB:  Burning Palestinian Homes, Cars

 “Israeli” Settlers’ Barbarism in the WB:  Burning Palestinian Homes, Cars

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-12-2024 Hour: 08:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot