No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Islamic Resistance Announces Downing ’Israeli’ Hermes 450 Drone

Islamic Resistance Announces Downing ’Israeli’ Hermes 450 Drone
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.} 
Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance’s air defense unit shot down on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 9: 20 am a large “Israeli” Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile over Iqlim al-Tuffah area. It was seen being downed. The Islamic Resistance confirms that the eyes of its fighters will remain watchful and will continue to confront enemy aircrafts, preventing them from achieving their aggressive goals.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

one month ago
UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

one month ago
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

one month ago
Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-12-2024 Hour: 08:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot