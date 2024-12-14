No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

NYT: CIA Built Vast Anti-Russian Spy Network in Ukraine

NYT: CIA Built Vast Anti-Russian Spy Network in Ukraine
folder_openEurope... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The New York Times revealed that the Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] has turned Ukraine into one of its major assets in spying on Russia over a decade that has passed since the 2014 Maidan coup, the New York Times revealed in its piece on Sunday.

The US specialists funded and organized a network of secret bases on the territory of the former Soviet state and made Kiev a part of a “secret coalition” against Moscow, the paper said, citing a host of current and former officials in the US, Ukraine and Europe.

Ukraine currently hosts at least 12 secret spy bases located near the Russian border that gather all sorts of information on Russia as well as coordinate drone strikes and a network of agents supposedly operating inside Russia.

The NYT journalists were able to visit one such forward operating base located in an underground bunker. The reporters said that the place was used to eavesdrop on Russian military communications and oversee drone strikes on Russian territory. The base was funded and equipped by the CIA, NYT said, citing a senior Ukrainian intelligence official, General Sergey Dvoretsky.

The US intelligence agency particularly equipped the base with communications equipment and large computer servers, the general told NYT, adding that the bunker was used to hack into Russian, Belarusian and Chinese satellites.

According to the paper, the CIA and other American intelligence agencies also supplied Ukraine with information on Russian troop movements and missile strikes throughout the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

 

CIA Russia ukraine

Comments

  1. Related News
Spain Prevents “Israel”-Bound US Vessels from Docking at Its Ports

Spain Prevents “Israel”-Bound US Vessels from Docking at Its Ports

one month ago
“Israeli” Rioters Provoke Clashes in Amsterdam after Burning Palestinian Flags

“Israeli” Rioters Provoke Clashes in Amsterdam after Burning Palestinian Flags

one month ago
Ireland to Join South Africa’s Genocide Case Against “Israel” at ICJ

Ireland to Join South Africa’s Genocide Case Against “Israel” at ICJ

one month ago
EU Condemns Attacks in Lebanon, Voices Concern over Risk of Military Escalation

EU Condemns Attacks in Lebanon, Voices Concern over Risk of Military Escalation

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-12-2024 Hour: 08:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot