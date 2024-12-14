Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [25/2/2024]

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyrs: Ahmad Mohammad Al-Afi [Mahmoud] from Brital in the Beqaa, Hussein Ali Al-Dirani [Abu Ali] from Kasrnaba in the Bekaa and Ali Karim Nasser [Fidaa], from Hadatha in South Lebanon, who were martyred in the path of liberating Al-Quds.