- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, February 25, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance,
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:05 am a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Ramim” barracks with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 am “Zebdine” barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with two Falaq-1 missiles, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 pm enemy’s artillery bunkers and its deployments south of “Kiryat Shmona” with rocket and artillery weapons.
- and in response to the "Israeli" attacks on the steadfast villages and civilian homes, particularly on Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:35 pm a group of “Israeli” soldiers fortified in a building at “Al-Manara” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the "Israeli" attacks on the steadfast villages and civilian homes, particularly on Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:50 pm two buildings in Al-Malikiyya in which “Israeli” soldiers were deployed with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 07:50 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Marj site with a Burkan missile, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News