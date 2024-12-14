No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, February 25, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance,

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:05 am a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Ramim” barracks with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 am “Zebdine” barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with two Falaq-1 missiles, scoring a direct hit.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 pm enemy’s artillery bunkers and its deployments south of “Kiryat Shmona” with rocket and artillery weapons.
  4. and in response to the "Israeli" attacks on the steadfast villages and civilian homes, particularly on Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:35 pm a group of “Israeli” soldiers fortified in a building at “Al-Manara” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. and in response to the "Israeli" attacks on the steadfast villages and civilian homes, particularly on Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:50 pm two buildings in Al-Malikiyya in which “Israeli” soldiers were deployed with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 07:50 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Marj site with a Burkan missile, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

