Ansarullah Slams US, UK Continuous Aggression on Yemen: Blatant Violation of Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen's Ansarullah revolutionary movement has condemned in the strongest terms the latest US and British airstrikes against multiple sites across the country, describing them as a violation of “the sovereignty of an independent state”.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, who serves as the spokesman of Yemen’s National Salvation Government, of which Ansarullah is a major part, said in a statement on Sunday that the US and Britain had violated Yemen's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity by carrying out repeated attacks against the country in recent weeks.

“The continued US-British attacks on Yemen ... are in line with futile attempts to prevent Yemen from continuing its support position for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza,” said Abdul-Salam in an Arabic post on his page on the X.

He further stated: “We reiterate that Yemen will stick to its humanitarian and religious position in support of Gaza by preventing “Israeli” ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, and we have every right to respond to the ongoing US-British aggression against our beloved country.”

This comes as he US and UK said in a joint statement on Saturday that their latest military action against Yemen had targeted 18 sites in eight locations across the country.

It went on to say that the attacks were supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

For his part, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said earlier that the country’s naval units had targeted the US oil tanker TORM THOR in the Gulf of Aden with a number of anti-ship missiles.

In a televised statement, Saree added that the Yemeni forces also targeted US warships in the Red Sea with several drones.

He stressed that these operations had come in support of the Palestinians, who are suffering in the blockaded Gaza because of “Israeli” aggression and siege, and were in response to US and British airstrikes on Yemen.