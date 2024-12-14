UN Experts Call for Immediate Arms Embargo on “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations’ The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights [OHCHR] released a statement on behalf of its experts which called for “arms exports to ‘Israel’” to be stopped immediately, as well as warning against sharing military intelligence.

According to the statement, UN experts warned that “any” transfer to “Israel” of weapons, ammunition or parts that could be used in Gaza “is likely to violate international humanitarian law.” As such, called for immediate cessation of exports from all states as part of the Geneva Conventions.

In the statement, a Dutch appeals court decision was lauded for ordering the Netherlands to stop its export of F-315 fighter jet parts to “Israel,” while pointing to the civilian casualties, destruction of residential and civil infrastructure, and displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

The statement mentioned “dumb bombs” being used, as well as “deliberate, disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks,” and “failures to warn civilians of attacks.”

Nevertheless, the UN experts noted state parties had treaty obligations to “deny arms exports” if there was an “overriding risk” the arms could be used to violate international humanitarian laws, particularly if the states “know” the arms “would” be used to “commit international crimes.”

The UN experts went on to cite a preliminary measures decision by the International Court of Justice, which said there was a “plausible risk of genocide in Gaza”.

Suspension of arms transfer by Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and a Japanese company were welcomed, as well as a discouragement by the European Union, while the UN experts pointed out that the United States and Germany were the largest exporters.