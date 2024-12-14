Imam Khamenei Slams US Brazenly Veto against Gaza Ceasefire: West’s Real Face Unveiled

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has denounced the US for “brazenly vetoing” a UN Security Council resolution to stop the ongoing “Israeli” genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The third US veto of a Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza revealed “the lies of Western civilization's claims about human rights and the hypocrisy of Westerners regarding the Gaza issue”, His Eminence said Saturday.

The Leader further underlined that “The Westerners, who make noise and uproar for the execution of a criminal, have turned a blind eye to the killing of 30,000 innocent people in Gaza, and America has brazenly vetoed the resolution to stop bombing Gaza for the umpteenth time.”

“This is the true face of Western culture and civilization and liberal democracy, which on the surface, there are spruced-up politicians with smiles on their faces, but inside, it is a rabid dog and a bloodthirsty wolf,” he added.

Moreover, Imam Khamenei likened Western civilization to a “lopsided load that will not reach home”, but “the culture of the righteous and correct logic of Islam will prevail”.

He also hailed “Palestinians resistance, patience in face of ‘Israeli’ attacks and bombings as sign of their faith.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, His Eminence stressed that the most important problem of the enemies of the Islamic Republic is their lack of understanding about the people of Iran and their lack of knowledge about Islam.

“The enemies of the Iranian nation, by their miscalculation, thought that the Islamic Republic would not become 40 years old, but the progress of Iran did not stop and it will continue with the grace of God and relying on the people's will and their religious faith,” he concluded.