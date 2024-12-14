Pro Palestine Supporters Ramp Up Pressure on British MPs To End Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Pro-Palestinian protestors took to the UK’s Houses of Parliament in order to have a “lockdown,” as part of a campaign to “ramp up pressure” on British lawmakers.

Alongside the protests targeting the members of parliament [MPs] supporting the “Israeli” entity, a pro-Palestinian activist also projected the phrase “from the river to the sea” onto the iconic Big Ben building in the government Parliament Square.

According to The Times report, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign [PSC] director Ben Jamal organized the protest at parliament building in order to “ramp up pressure” on MPs and went on to urge demonstrators to storm the building.

“We want so many of you to come that they will have to lock the doors of parliament itself,” the leading pro-Palestinian activist told demonstrators in a video seen by the British newspaper.