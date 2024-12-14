US, Britain Launch New Aggression on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

In a new aggression on Yemen, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched a string of airstrikes against targets in the strategic western province of Hodeidah in response to continued attacks by Yemeni Armed Forces against “Israeli”-affiliated commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Yemen’s official Saba news agency, citing a security source speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that two airstrikes hit al-Kuwaizi area in the al-Durayhimi district late on Friday. No further details about any casualties were immediately available.

The development came hours after US and British forces conducted three strikes against positions in the Port of Ras Isa.

Meanwhile, Diana Shipping Inc., a global provider of shipping transportation services, announced on Friday that it had joined the world’s largest shipping companies in avoiding the Suez Canal route following a spate of operations in the Red Sea.

“Suez Canal transits are running about 40% below those seen during the first half of December last year. This is partially the result of several operators including ourselves avoiding the area,” Diana Shipping President Anastasios Margaronis said.

The canal is a key trade link between Europe and Asia, channeling nearly 12% of the global cargo. The ongoing operations in the Red Sea, however, are forcing shipping companies to use longer routes, disrupting their schedules while adding to their costs.