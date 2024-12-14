No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, February 23, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, February 23, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, February 23, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. And in response to the attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which is the attack on the Civil Defense Center in Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 9:30 a.m. an air operation on the Regional Council’s headquarters in “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with two offensive drones, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Al-Malikkiya” Site with two Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. the “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, February 23, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

one month ago
UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

one month ago
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

one month ago
Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-12-2024 Hour: 08:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot