No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

“Israel” Prepares for War with Lebanon with Navy Drills

“Israel” Prepares for War with Lebanon with Navy Drills
folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Announcing that “Israel” is preparing for potential war with Lebanon, the entity’s Navy fleet of missile boats carried out “extensive” exercises over the past week.

This comes as the “Israeli” entity’s Foreign ministry warned that its patience for a diplomatic solution is running out.

The “Israeli” army said the Navy drills simulated fighting in the northern maritime theater, and some exercises were carried out alongside the “Israeli” Air Force, including the 193rd Squadron which operates the AS565 Panther helicopters, primarily used for missions at sea.

Among the scenarios that were drilled included foiling drone attacks, aerial rescue operations from vessels, and refueling the missile boats at sea.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned Friday that “Israel” “will not be patient much longer for a diplomatic solution in the north.”

“If the dramatic intelligence information we revealed before the Security Council doesn’t lead to a change, we will not hesitate to act,” tweeted Katz.

 

 

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

one month ago
Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

one month ago
Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

one month ago
’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-12-2024 Hour: 08:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot