“Israel” to Advance Thousands of Settler Units

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced late Thursday night that the entity will advance plans for the construction of more than 3,000 settlement units in the West Bank.

Smotrich said in a statement that the decision to advance plans for 2,350 new settling units in “Ma’ale Adumim”, 300 in “Kedar” and 694 in “Efrat” was made during a meeting he held with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

It was the latest demonstration of the influence that the far-right minister holds in Netanyahu’s government, as the premier continues to rely on the support of his Orthodox coalition partners to remain in power.

Meanwhile, an “Israeli” official said the so-called “High Planning Subcommittee” — the military body under the auspices of Smotrich — will convene in the coming days to advance the settlement construction.

