Battle of the Mighty

 

Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:

  1. Martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh [Jaafar] from Aadchit in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds. [22/2/2024]
  2. Martyr Hisham Hussein Abdullah [Abu Zeinab] from Khiam in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds. [22/2/2024]
  3. Martyr Mohammad Hassan Tarraf [Ahmad] from Blida in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds. [23/2/2024]

