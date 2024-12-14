No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 am the 769th Eastern Brigade headquarters in “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 am a building in which “Israeli” troops are stationed at in “Kfar Yuval” [Abil Al-Qamh] settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 am the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:35 am the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 pm the espionage devices at “Birket Risha” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:55 pm a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Hanita” site with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  7. and in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 pm a building in which enemy soldiers were fortified in “Al-Manara” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  8. and in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 pm a building in which enemy soldiers were fortified in “Metula” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  9. and in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on villages and civilian homes, particularly in Kfar Remen, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 pm “Yoav” Barracks with Katyusha rockets.
  10. and in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on villages and civilian homes, particularly in Kfar Remen, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 pm “Kela” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
  11. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 pm the “Birket Risha” Site with two Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
  12. and in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on villages and civilian homes, particularly the attack on the Civil Defense Center in Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 23:30 pm the “Ma’ale Golani” Barracks with rockets salvo.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

