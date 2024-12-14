- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, February 22, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 am the 769th Eastern Brigade headquarters in “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 am a building in which “Israeli” troops are stationed at in “Kfar Yuval” [Abil Al-Qamh] settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 am the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:35 am the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 pm the espionage devices at “Birket Risha” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:55 pm a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Hanita” site with missiles, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 pm a building in which enemy soldiers were fortified in “Al-Manara” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 pm a building in which enemy soldiers were fortified in “Metula” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on villages and civilian homes, particularly in Kfar Remen, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 pm “Yoav” Barracks with Katyusha rockets.
- and in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on villages and civilian homes, particularly in Kfar Remen, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 pm “Kela” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 pm the “Birket Risha” Site with two Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on villages and civilian homes, particularly the attack on the Civil Defense Center in Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 23:30 pm the “Ma’ale Golani” Barracks with rockets salvo.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
