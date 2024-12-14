Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen Introduced Submarine Weapon in Red Sea Ops

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi announced on Thursday that the armed forces have introduced the submarine weapon in their operations which they are carrying out in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Al-Houthi stated “We introduced the submarine weapon into the confrontation in the Red Sea, and it is a weapon that worries the enemy.”

Yemeni forces have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November in support of Palestinians.

“So far, 183 missiles and drones have been launched against Israeli targets in the occupied territories,” the Yemeni leader said. In the Red and Arab Seas, 48 ships have been targeted.

He further noted that “Thirteen specific operations were carried out in recent days, the most prominent of which was sinking the British ship and shooting down the American drone.”

In parallel, Al-Houthi said: “Operations in the Red and Arabian Seas, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden are continuing, escalating, and effective.”

“The available missiles have been developed to the point that the Americans are unable to intercept or shoot them down, despite the technology they possess,” he added.

Al-Houthi said, “We do not practice any blackmail against ships passing through the Red and Arab Seas on the condition that they are not heading to [‘Israel’].”

He said the scale of the worsening humanitarian tragedy in Gaza increases the burden of responsibility on Arabs and Muslims to take serious action.

“The wealthy Arab countries are wasting hundreds of billions on trivial matters and fueling strife, and do not even provide minimal food to the Palestinian people,” Al-Houthi added.