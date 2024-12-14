Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Hamas official says the Operation al-Aqsa Storm launched by Gaza-based resistance groups against Israel has stopped the US plan to shape the region and its future.

Osama Hamdan, who is Hamas representative in Lebanon and also a member of the group’s politburo, made the remarks during an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network on Wednesday.

“The American administration has never been a mediator or neutral, but has always been a partner of ‘Israel’, and one of the most important outcomes of the al-Aqsa flood [operation] is that it stopped the US administration’s plans to shape the region and its future according to the interests of Washington and the occupation,” he said.

The Hamas official went on to say that “the Resistance has shattered the dreams of ‘Israeli’ prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who remains delusional about implementing the ideological Zionist project."

He also noted that if the “Israeli” entity persists in continuing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the resistance group has no option but to continue its defense.

Hamdan further stated that the occupying regime is still hesitant about attacking the southern city of Rafah due to the fact that it failed to achieve any tangible results from its aggression against Gaza.

He also emphasized that Resistance is the only path that will lead to the liberation of Palestine, adding that the enemy's black propaganda cannot damage the relations between resistance groups.

Hamdan’s remarks came after the US vetoed a UN resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza for the third time, drawing widespread condemnation.

Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, penetrating deep into the territories occupied by the “Israeli” entity, by carrying out large-scale air, land and sea strikes.

The group said the operation was a reaction to the recurring desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem] as well as intensified “Israeli” atrocities against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Since the start of the “Israeli” entity’s latest brutal aggression, more than 29,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been martyred and about 70,000 others have been injured.

The entity has also intensified the siege of Gaza, leaving the city, home to more than 2.3 million Palestinians, without water, electricity fuel and internet.