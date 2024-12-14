Poll: Absolute Victory in Gaza Not Possible for “Israeli” Entity

By Staff, Agencies

A majority of “Israelis” participating in an opinion poll believe that it is not possible for the apartheid “Israeli” entity to achieve "absolute victory" in the besieged Gaza Strip, where the entity is waging a genocidal war.

The so-called "‘Israel’ Democracy Institute" think tank published the results of the survey, which it had conducted of 612 respondents from across the occupied territories, on Sunday.

Some 55.3 percent of the participants said there was a "fairly low" or "very low likelihood" of such an outcome. Just over six percent said they were undecided.

Only 38.3 percent of those polled believed there was a "very high" or "fairly high" likelihood of an "absolute victory" at the end of the war, which the entity has vowed to realize.

The entity has been waging the military campaign since October 7, 2023 in response to the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood staged by Gaza's resistance groups against the occupied territories. It has simultaneously been employing an all-out siege against the coastal sliver, preventing the flow of water, food, electricity and medical supplies into the territory.

So far, the war has martyred more than 29,100 people, mostly women and children, and injured about 70,000 others.

Tel Aviv has, however, stopped short of realizing the main objectives that it has been seeking to achieve by carrying out the onslaught, including ousting the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas from Gaza's rule, and forcing Gaza's population to leave the territory for neighboring Egypt.