Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei slams Muslim heads of state for failing to cut their relations with the "Israeli" occupation entity.

During a meeting with the participants at the 40th International Quran Competition in Tehran on Thursday, the Leader called on Muslim countries to openly express their opposition to the apartheid “Israeli” entity, sever ties with the regime and cut off support for it.

Imam Khamenei emphasized that the resistance forces in Palestine and Gaza are acting in accordance with the Holy Quran and are standing against the enemy, but wondered whether Muslim countries and their leaders were implementing the Quranic teachings regarding the Gaza situation.

"Are the heads of state and officials of Muslim countries following the Quran commandments that say 'Do not establish contact with the enemies of God and enemies of Muslims'? And why don't the leaders of Muslim countries take action to openly cut off their relationship with the murderous Zionist regime and stop helping this regime?" Imam Khamenei said, calling on people in Muslim countries to press their governments to take stronger action on Gaza.

The Leader described the Palestinians' plight in the Gaza Strip as the most important issue of the Muslim world today, adding, "Certainly, the Muslim world and the world's free people are mourning for Gaza."

His Eminence emphasized that the people of Gaza are being oppressed by those who are “devoid of humanity, and stressed the importance of supporting the oppressed people of Gaza, the brave resistance forces as well as those who helped the Gazans as the “biggest duty” of the world.

Imam Khamenei said the people of Palestine will achieve a victory through God's assistance, noting that the Muslim world would witness the destruction of the "Zionist cancerous tumor" by God's grace.